Native Plants Can Save Missouri During Dry Spell

Mervin Wallace knows Missouri's native plants because that's all his Brazito nursery grows.

"Native plants were here before Columbus discovered America," Wallace said. "I think that's an easy way of describing that."

Wallace also said native plants are an easy way to keep gardens and lawns alive during a drought.

"If the person responsible for growing them can get them going," he explained, "you can get them out of the pot and put them in a flower bed just like any other plant. "

Native plants require less water and fertilizer, take up less lawn space, are easier to maintain, and attract more wildlife. Native plants also have a better chance of surviving.

Native plants have special root systems that absorb more moisture, so they can use it during dry weather. And, Wallace said, even everyday gardeners can benefit by using such plants.

So, Missouri's agriculture and conservation departments have teamed up to start a "Grow Native" program.