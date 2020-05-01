Nature School Update Planned For CPS Board Meeting

By: Rachel Wittel, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will give an update on plans to construct a nature school at its Board of Education meeting Monday.

Dr. Peter Stiepleman, assistant superintendent for elementary education, said Monday's update is necessary to moving forward with exact plans for the school.

"We'd like the Board to consider approving an MOU [Memorandum of Understanding] at their April 14 meeting," Stiepleman said. "This update will give them more specifics since we haven't addressed the full board since September."

Stiepleman also said he will discuss more about the operations of the nature school, the financing of the building and enrollment details.

The school would be located at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, which would be the first nature school in the country inside a state park. It would give fifth graders the opportunity to spend their year learning in a nature-based environment.

The proposed nature school opening is August 2015. CPS teamed up with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the school's construction.

For more details about the nature school, click here.

 

