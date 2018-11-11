Navy SEAL Speaks at Mizzou

COLUMBIA - Navy SEAL Rorke Denver spoke at Jesse Hall Wednesday evening. Denver starred in the 2012 film Act of Valor, a film based on his own SEAL experiences as well as others.

Denver talked about his current role in training SEALs and shared some of his personal stories. He said that the one thing that sets the Navy SEALs apart from other branches is the training because it's tough.

Denver says he enjoys speaking because he gets to turn his stories into lessons for others, but his favorite part about speaking to audiences is that is forms a bond between "warriors and civilians."

Audience member Marsha Walker attended because she loved the movie and the Navy is close to her heart. "I come from a family of military men. My son is a former Marine. I have a son that is going into the Navy and I have a family member that is an active Navy SEAL."

Denver's book, Damn Few: Making the Modern Warrior, comes out in January of next year.