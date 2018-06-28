Nazi Parade Preparations

But, leaders disagree about how to reach this goal. Some feel that parade opponents should peacefully make themselves seen and heard, while others think staying completely away from the group is the answer.

"I don't think it means that we are cowards because we don't show up down there. I think it means that we have good sense and that we don't want to be a part of that. By saying we're not going shows them more that we mean what we say when we say that we don't care about you guys, get away," said Wynna Faye Elbert, Frederick Douglass Coalition representative.

The parade wil begin on Elm Street and will end on Ninth Street. Some who are against the march have planned alternative activities, including a possible diversity celebration at the courthouse or Douglass Park. Organizers are hoping for donations of food and music to draw local kids to the park instead of the downtown march.

A group opposed to the planned march started an online fundraiser in protest. People can donate money for every minute the neo-Nazi group spends marching. Donations will be forwarded to groups like Tolerance.org and the NAACP.

The City of Columbia granted the National Socialist Party its parade permit last week. The group says it is marching to protest the promotion of Marxism by MU system President Elson Floyd and the Missouri School of Journalism.

There was another meeting of concerned citizens at the St. Paul A.M.E. Tuesday night.

