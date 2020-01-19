NBA All-Star voting reaches final weekend

NEW YORK - NBA fans have until Jan. 20 at 10:59 p.m. CST to vote on candidates to start the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters - two guards and three forwards from each conference - while current players and a media panel account for 25 percent each. The winners will head to the United Center in Chicago for the All-Star Game, which will take place on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. CST.

Chicago is hosting the game for the first time since 1988.

LeBron James currently leads all players in votes and is well on his way to his sixteenth All-Star Game. A duo of second-year guards, Dallas's Luka Doncic and Atlanta's Trae Young, lead their respective conference in votes among guards.

The remaining current leaders are Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pascal Siakam, Joel Embiid, and Kyrie Irving.

You can vote for your favorite players here, as long as you vote by Monday night.