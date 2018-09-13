NBA: Oklahoma City's Westbrook to miss Games at Start of 2018-'19

OKLAHOMA CITY- On Wednesday, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. However, Westbrook could potentially miss the majority of the NBA preseason, and even regular season play.

In four weeks, Russell will be evaluated on October 16, which is the Oklahoma City’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors. If Westbrook is cleared after the four week evaluation, then he will be eligible to play against the Warriors.

Westbrook had been experiencing issues, such as stiffness in the knee during this past week’s individual workouts prior to team training camp. As a protocol, Westbrook chose to get the the procedure for “maintenance” purposes rather than dealing with ongoing issues throughout the season. The Thunder have not viewed Russell’s procedure as a major issue as they approach the start of the season.

In 2013, during the NBA Playoffs, Westbrook collided with, then Houston Rocket Patrick Beverley, and that resulted in a meniscus tear in Westbrook’s right knee. Russell then underwent three operations on the knee over a nine-month span. Since then, Westbrook has won NBA MVP and posted consecutive triple-double seasons with the Thunder.