NCAA board approves athlete compensation for image, likeness

2 days 7 hours 58 minutes ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 1:34:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in Sports
By: Associated Press and Jack Knowlton KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

ATLANTA -- The NCAA Board of Governors took the first step Tuesday toward allowing amateur athletes to cash in on their fame, voting unanimously to permit them to "benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness."

The United States' largest governing body for college athletics realized that it "must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes," the board said in a news release issued after the vote at Emory University in Atlanta.

The NCAA and its member schools now must figure out how to allow athletes to profit while still maintaining rules regarding amateurism. The board asked each of the NCAA's three divisions to create the necessary new rules beginning immediately and have them in place no later than January 2021.

"The board is emphasizing that change must be consistent with the values of college sports and higher education and not turn student-athletes into employees of institutions," said board chair Michael V. Drake.

A group of NCAA administrators has been exploring since May the ways in which athletes could be allowed to receive compensation for the use of their names, images and likenesses. The task force, led by Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, presented a status report Tuesday to the Board of Governors, composed of university presidents.

Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk is supportive of the legislation, and hopes that the NCAA's ruling can improve upon an already strong relationship between the Mizzou athletic hierarchy and its athletes.

"I know that our student-athletes are grateful for the support they currently receive from Mizzou, and hopefully this will open the door for further opportunities to expand on that while preserving the collegiate model as we know it," Sterk said.

The NCAA's shift came a month after California passed a law that would make it illegal for NCAA schools in the state to prohibit college athletes from making money on such activities as endorsements, autograph signings and social media advertising.

“I believe that today’s action by the NCAA Board of Governors is another positive step forward in helping bring NCAA legislation into the 21st century to further benefit all student-athletes," Sterk added.

California's law goes into effect in 2023. More than a dozen states have followed with similar legislation; some are hoping to have laws in effect as soon as 2020.

The NCAA has said state laws that contradict the national governing body's rules could lead to athletes being declared ineligible or schools not being allowed to compete.

There is also a federal bill in the works, sponsored by North Carolina Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, that could prevent the NCAA and its member schools from restricting its athletes from selling the rights to their names, images and likenesses to third-party buyers on the open market.

More News

Grid
List

Hearing concludes in Missouri abortion clinic licensing case
Hearing concludes in Missouri abortion clinic licensing case
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An administrative hearing to decide whether Missouri can revoke the license for the state's only... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 5:32:59 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
COLUMBIA - The weather outside is frightful. Yes, it just snowed on Halloween in Missouri. Yet, how quickly we may... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 5:03:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in Weather

Boone County Counselor recognized; $2.8 million to be dispersed to County
Boone County Counselor recognized; $2.8 million to be dispersed to County
COLUMBIA - Boone County Commission recognized County Counselor CJ Dykhouse for his work in a complaint with Ameren. Ameren... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 4:30:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Attorney General warns against fradulent apple support calls
Attorney General warns against fradulent apple support calls
JEFFERSON CITY - A consumer alert has been released regarding an influx of robocalls from scammers pretending to be part... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 4:25:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Helias teacher disciplined amid investigation into racial slur
Helias teacher disciplined amid investigation into racial slur
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Catholic high school in Jefferson City is disciplining a teacher and coach after students reported... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 1:27:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Missouri Senators introduce bill to help reduce police officer suicides
Missouri Senators introduce bill to help reduce police officer suicides
WASHINGTON, D.C - Missouri senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt have revealed a new bill helping track law enforcement suicides.... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 1:03:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Serious injury in Columbia car crash
Serious injury in Columbia car crash
COLUMBIA - A car crash, which occurred at 6:20 p.m. yesterday at the southbound entry ramp by U.S. 63, has... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 12:49:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Missing Gasconade County man found dead
UPDATE: Missing Gasconade County man found dead
GASCONADE COUNTY - The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office has cancelled an Endangered Person Advisory after it discovered the body of... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 12:32:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Jefferson City man arrested after police pursuit
Jefferson City man arrested after police pursuit
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was arrested yesterday evening after a police pursuit. According to a news... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 12:16:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Columbia Police request public's assistance in identifying Break Time suspect
Columbia Police request public's assistance in identifying Break Time suspect
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect from the Oct. 30 armed... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 12:14:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Mother-in-law of missing Columbia woman files for guardianship of child
Mother-in-law of missing Columbia woman files for guardianship of child
COLUMBIA - The mother-in-law of missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge has filed for guardianship of Elledge's child. Court documents... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:48:00 AM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Democrats push impeachment rules package through House
Democrats push impeachment rules package through House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats rammed a package of ground rules for their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump through a... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:46:00 AM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Jefferson City police investigating deadly shooting on Rolling Hills Drive
Jefferson City police investigating deadly shooting on Rolling Hills Drive
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a deadly shooting which happened early Thursday on Rolling Hills Drive. In a... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:43:00 AM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect in September homicide makes first court appearance
UPDATE: Suspect in September homicide makes first court appearance
COLUMBIA - A man charged in the September shooting death of a Columbia teen did not enter a plea to... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 10:58:00 AM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Missouri attorney general sues Florida company over calls
Missouri attorney general sues Florida company over calls
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing a Florida-based company and its president for alleged... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 4:56:00 AM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Columbia firefighters to hold Halloween open house
Columbia firefighters to hold Halloween open house
COLUMBIA - Fire Station 9 will be hosting a Halloween open house for the entire community on Thursday night. ... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 3:17:00 AM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Vigil marks one year since finding Darnell Gray's body
UPDATE: Vigil marks one year since finding Darnell Gray's body
JEFFERSON CITY - One year after his remains were found, the Jefferson City community is still remembering Darnell Gray. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 9:12:00 PM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

What new charges, court docs reveal about Darnell Gray case
What new charges, court docs reveal about Darnell Gray case
COLUMBIA — Court documents revealed disturbing new details in the death of Darnell Gray, a 4-year-old who went missing in... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 9:10:00 PM CDT October 30, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 32°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
10pm 29°
11pm 29°
12am 29°
1am 28°