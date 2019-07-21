NCAA hears Missouri's appeal

INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA heard Missouri's appeal on Thursday after the school was handed a handful of penalties back in January for academic fraud.

University of Missouri Chancellor Alexander Cartwright traveled to Indiana to make the appeal in front of the NCAA Appeals Committee.

"Our legal team, headed by outside counsel Mike Glazier and Chris Griffin, along with Stephen Owens, from the University’s Office of General Counsel, did an outstanding job in putting forth our arguments to overturn the harsh penalties imposed on our football, baseball and softball programs," said Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk in a statement from the university.

Sterk said the university appreciates the time the appeals committee has spent on this case and hopes the committee takes into consideration Missouri's cooperation.

"I firmly believe that if these penalties are not overturned, it will have a chilling effect on future NCAA investigations by discouraging universities to fully cooperate," he said.

The NCAA's final decision is expected sometime mid-August but could extend into the football season.

“We look forward to getting this resolved in the near future, and deeply appreciate the strong support we have received from not only Mizzou fans around the nation, but many within the intercollegiate athletics community since the decision was first announced," Sterk said.