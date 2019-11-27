NCAA Responds to MU's comments on its ruling

COLUMBIA - The NCAA responded to sharp criticism from MU after it announced the sanctions will stand against the athletic program on Tuesday.

In a statement on Twitter the NCAA said, "While Missouri's disappointment is understandable, the rules and infractions processes are developed by NCAA members. If any member school feel the rules and penalty structure are unfair, there is a clear path for them to suggest changes."

After a wave of criticism from Mizzou fans one Columbia business owner said he's dissapointed, but he's not worried about losing sales.

"We're more dictated by wins and losses," said Steve Dillard, Tiger Spirit Co-Owner.

Dillard hopes people will come together and support the athletes that are at MU.

"Hopefully we can ride out a year and get things back on the right track," he said.

The Tiger Spirit co-owner says his store might be affected more because the type of store they are but he doesn't think the ban is really an issue for his store.

"Fan base is strong. They’ll rally around this. They’ll support the team," said Dillard.

KOMU reached out to the City of Columbia to find out the financial impact for the whole city, but the Director of Community Relations said the city needs time to digest the information.

In a statement the city said, "The City of Columbia is an avid supporter of the University of Missouri and Missouri Athletics and we value our community partnerships and relationships now and in the future."