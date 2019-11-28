NCAA sanctions on Mizzou Athletics upheld

1 day 17 hours 26 minutes ago Tuesday, November 26 2019 Nov 26, 2019 Tuesday, November 26, 2019 12:36:00 PM CST November 26, 2019 in News
By: Greta Serrin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer, Amber Raub, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The NCAA announced Tuesday it will uphold sanctions against Mizzou Athletics, including postseason bans for football, softball and baseball.

"The University of Missouri must implement the postseason bans, scholarship reductions and recruiting restrictions," according to a news release from the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions Appeals Committee.

Even if the Mizzou football team wins against Arkansas on Friday to earn a sixth win of the season, it would not be bowl-eligible due to the NCAA sanctions.

The sanctions came after the university reported its own violations after a tutor completed course work for twelve student athletes.

In a joint statement from MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright and Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said the decision is frustrating and disappointing.

"Today, about 180 student-athletes who had nothing to do with the actions of one rogue part-time employee will pay a steep price," the statement said. "Once the problem was known, we self-reported immediately, held individuals accountable and cooperated with the investigation in what NCAA officials describes as "exemplary" fashion." 

Statements from Mizzou's head coaches reflect the disappointment in this decision. 

"I hate the news for our program and for our seniors who have represented the University in a very positive way," Barry Odom, Mizzou head football coach said. "This decision negatively impacts their short experience in life as college student-athletes who had nothing to do with this situation."

"I am absolutely heartbroken and disappointed by the committee's decision to punish a group of 27 current student-athletes who didn't play any role in this and have done everything right from the very beginning," Larissa Anderson, Mizzou head softball coach said.

"We will without a doubt rally with each other and make the most of the upcoming 2020 campaign," Steve Bieser, Mizzou head baseball coach said. 

"Make it Right" is the campaign the Mizzou Athletics Department started in response to the NCAA sanction. 

Lawmakers have been weighing in on the decision as well.

Governor Mike Parson tweeted a three-part statement on Twitter, calling for "significant reforms to the NCAA's role in intercollegiate athletics."

Sen. Roy Blunt said in a statement that he will continue to support MU and Mizzou Athletics.

"The facts in this case clearly do not support these unfair, unwarranted sanctions," Blunt said in a statement. 

State Senator Caleb Rowden called the NCAA a fraud, "a wolf in sheep's clothing that values self-interest over the well being of your member institutions and their students."

"This sets a horrendous precedent for all student athletes, other universities and the general public," State Representative Kip Kendrick said. 

Mizzou fans were upset after the hearing the news. Randy Boehm, a long time Mizzou fan said he's disappointed the final decision took so long just to strike down MU's appeal.

"There's something about the system that's not quite fair," Boehm said.

Boehm's more worried about the impact to Mizzou Athletics. He said no matter what he'll always be a fan.

"I think it (the NCAA sanctions) makes me more loyal to the program," Boehm said.

MU will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City regarding the NCAA sanctions.

[Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will continue to update this page as more information becomes available.]

More News

Grid
List

Americans are getting less sleep, but emergency responders get less
Americans are getting less sleep, but emergency responders get less
COLUMBIA - New research suggests that working Americans are getting less and less sleep, but emergency service providers are getting... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 8:01:27 PM CST November 27, 2019 in News

Sedalia establishes fire relief fund after familes are displaced by flames
Sedalia establishes fire relief fund after familes are displaced by flames
COLUMBIA — After four Sedalia families lost their homes to fire, the city is rallying around them to establish a... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 7:42:00 PM CST November 27, 2019 in News

Camden County man charged with child molestation, sodomy
Camden County man charged with child molestation, sodomy
COLUMBIA — Prosecutors have charged a Camden County man with three counts of child molestation and four counts of statutory... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 7:17:00 PM CST November 27, 2019 in News

Missouri medical marijuana enrollment growing like a weed
Missouri medical marijuana enrollment growing like a weed
COLUMBIA — More than 21,000 people in Missouri have been approved to use medical marijuana since enrollment began at... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 6:50:00 PM CST November 27, 2019 in News

Former Boone County detention officer arrested for child pornography
Former Boone County detention officer arrested for child pornography
FULTON - A now former detention officer with the Boone County Sheriff's Office has been arrested on suspicion of possessing... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 3:45:00 PM CST November 27, 2019 in Top Stories

NCAA Responds to MU's comments on its ruling
NCAA Responds to MU's comments on its ruling
COLUMBIA - The NCAA responded to sharp criticism from MU after it announced the sanctions will stand against the athletic... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 3:18:00 PM CST November 27, 2019 in Continuous News

Morgan County man charged with murder four years after deadly shooting
Morgan County man charged with murder four years after deadly shooting
MORGAN COUNTY - Prosecutors charged a man Tuesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for a deadly shooting that... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 2:45:58 PM CST November 27, 2019 in News

Highway Patrol unveils new streamlined AMBER Alert system
Highway Patrol unveils new streamlined AMBER Alert system
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced a streamlined the AMBER Alert system this week. The new... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 2:42:00 PM CST November 27, 2019 in News

Centralia residents without power
Centralia residents without power
CENTRALIA- Thunderstorms and high winds left nearly 25 homes without power late Tuesday night. Winds knocked down three power... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 1:57:00 PM CST November 27, 2019 in News

CONSUMER ALERT: Federal Agency warns TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods selling recalled goods
CONSUMER ALERT: Federal Agency warns TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods selling recalled goods
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning to consumers TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods may... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 1:22:00 PM CST November 27, 2019 in News

US Supreme Court won't hear suit by Michael Browns friend
US Supreme Court won't hear suit by Michael Browns friend
FERGUSON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal in a lawsuit questioning a Ferguson police... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 11:51:00 AM CST November 27, 2019 in News

Hundreds across mid-Missouri are impacted by power outages
Hundreds across mid-Missouri are impacted by power outages
COLUMBIA - Different electric companies are reporting hundreds of power outages across mid-Missouri. Between 3 and 4 a.m. Wednesday,... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 10:07:00 AM CST November 27, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Body found in freezer in southwest Missouri storage unit
UPDATE: Body found in freezer in southwest Missouri storage unit
MARSHFIELD (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing his wife in 2015... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 9:09:00 AM CST November 27, 2019 in News

Travel tips for windiest, busiest travel day of the year in mid-Missouri
Travel tips for windiest, busiest travel day of the year in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA- The day before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day across the country and in mid-Missouri this year, it's also... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 7:52:00 AM CST November 27, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Cole Co. Jail inmate injured from self-inflicted gunshot wound
UPDATE: Cole Co. Jail inmate injured from self-inflicted gunshot wound
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department has confirmed only one inmate was involved in a Monday night shooting... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 5:10:00 AM CST November 27, 2019 in News

EmVP: Columbia chef gives back to Boys & Girls Club
EmVP: Columbia chef gives back to Boys & Girls Club
COLUMBIA - If food is the ingredient that binds us together, then D'Auntre Prince knows how to make a connection.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 26 2019 Nov 26, 2019 Tuesday, November 26, 2019 9:27:00 PM CST November 26, 2019 in News

Search for missing Columbia woman to continue next week
Search for missing Columbia woman to continue next week
COLUMBIA — Authorities searched a section of the Lamine River today for missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge, but the search... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 26 2019 Nov 26, 2019 Tuesday, November 26, 2019 9:00:00 PM CST November 26, 2019 in News

Windy Weather could affect your Thanksgiving travel
Windy Weather could affect your Thanksgiving travel
COLUMBIA -Mid-Missouri is expecting severe winds up to 60 mph starting early Wednesday morning. Sean Beller, a truck driver making... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 26 2019 Nov 26, 2019 Tuesday, November 26, 2019 5:29:00 PM CST November 26, 2019 in Continuous News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
6am 27°
7am 28°
8am 30°
9am 33°