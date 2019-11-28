NCAA sanctions on Mizzou Athletics upheld

COLUMBIA - The NCAA announced Tuesday it will uphold sanctions against Mizzou Athletics, including postseason bans for football, softball and baseball.

"The University of Missouri must implement the postseason bans, scholarship reductions and recruiting restrictions," according to a news release from the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions Appeals Committee.

Even if the Mizzou football team wins against Arkansas on Friday to earn a sixth win of the season, it would not be bowl-eligible due to the NCAA sanctions.

The sanctions came after the university reported its own violations after a tutor completed course work for twelve student athletes.

In a joint statement from MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright and Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said the decision is frustrating and disappointing.

"Today, about 180 student-athletes who had nothing to do with the actions of one rogue part-time employee will pay a steep price," the statement said. "Once the problem was known, we self-reported immediately, held individuals accountable and cooperated with the investigation in what NCAA officials describes as "exemplary" fashion."

Statements from Mizzou's head coaches reflect the disappointment in this decision.

"I hate the news for our program and for our seniors who have represented the University in a very positive way," Barry Odom, Mizzou head football coach said. "This decision negatively impacts their short experience in life as college student-athletes who had nothing to do with this situation."

"I am absolutely heartbroken and disappointed by the committee's decision to punish a group of 27 current student-athletes who didn't play any role in this and have done everything right from the very beginning," Larissa Anderson, Mizzou head softball coach said.

"We will without a doubt rally with each other and make the most of the upcoming 2020 campaign," Steve Bieser, Mizzou head baseball coach said.

"Make it Right" is the campaign the Mizzou Athletics Department started in response to the NCAA sanction.

Lawmakers have been weighing in on the decision as well.

Governor Mike Parson tweeted a three-part statement on Twitter, calling for "significant reforms to the NCAA's role in intercollegiate athletics."

I strongly disagree with the NCAA’s decision today to uphold the excessive and inconsistent sanctions previously handed down to the University of Missouri. (1/3) — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) November 26, 2019

Sen. Roy Blunt said in a statement that he will continue to support MU and Mizzou Athletics.

"The facts in this case clearly do not support these unfair, unwarranted sanctions," Blunt said in a statement.

The NCAA made the absolute wrong decision here. The facts in this case clearly do not support these unfair, unwarranted sanctions. The University of Missouri did the right thing by self-reporting the actions of the tutor and a small number of players. — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) November 26, 2019

State Senator Caleb Rowden called the NCAA a fraud, "a wolf in sheep's clothing that values self-interest over the well being of your member institutions and their students."

The @NCAA is a fraud — a wolf in sheep’s clothing that values self-interest over the well being of their member institutions and students.



Read my open letter to the NCAA re: today’s #MIZZOU decision. @MizzouFootball @MizzouBaseball @MizzouSoftball pic.twitter.com/Z2MgGj8psp — Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) November 26, 2019

"This sets a horrendous precedent for all student athletes, other universities and the general public," State Representative Kip Kendrick said.

No good deed goes unpunished. My statement on the @NCAA's decision regarding #Mizzou: pic.twitter.com/OBgZRCWcPR — Kip Kendrick (@Kip_Kendrick) November 26, 2019

Mizzou fans were upset after the hearing the news. Randy Boehm, a long time Mizzou fan said he's disappointed the final decision took so long just to strike down MU's appeal.

"There's something about the system that's not quite fair," Boehm said.

Boehm's more worried about the impact to Mizzou Athletics. He said no matter what he'll always be a fan.

"I think it (the NCAA sanctions) makes me more loyal to the program," Boehm said.

MU will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City regarding the NCAA sanctions.

[Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will continue to update this page as more information becomes available.]