NCAA to proceed in KU basketball pay-for-play investigation

COLUMBIA - The NCAA expected to hit the University of Kansas basketball program with multiple violations allegations.

"After a summer of speculation following a top NCAA official saying the organization would make findings against schools involved in a pay-for-play recruiting scheme investigated by the FBI," according to The Kansas City Star.

Kansas basketball player, Silvio De Sousa's, guardian received money from former Adidas employee, T.J. Gassnola. De Sousa was given a two-year NCAA suspension, but is allowed to play this upcoming season.

Gassnola said KU coach Bill Self was not aware of the payments, but KU coaches knew Gassnola was in contact with De Sousa's guardian.

"When a school such as KU receives a notice of allegations, the university has 90 days to respond," according to The Kansas City Star.