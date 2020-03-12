NCAA Tournament basketball games to be closed to public

INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA announced Wednesday their sporting events, including NCAA Tournament basketball games, will not be open to the public until further notice.

In a statement from the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, officials said "we do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fans."

The news comes as the first games of the March Madness NCAA Men's Basketball tournament are scheduled for next week.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more information becomes available.