Neal Boyd to Sing at GOP Convention

SIKESTON (AP) - Southeast Missouri native and "America's Got Talent" winner Neal Boyd will be back in the spotlight at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Fla.



The Southeast Missourian reports the Sikeston native is scheduled to sing Tuesday, although that could change because the convention's first day was canceled because of the hurricane threat in Florida.



Boyd is also a Republican candidate for the Missouri House of Representatives. He's running against incumbent Democrat Steve Hodges in the 149th District, which includes parts of Mississippi, Pemiscot, New Madrid and Scott counties.



Boyd was the "America's Got Talent" winner in 2008.