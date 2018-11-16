Nearly 15,000 Deer Taken In Missouri Alternative Hunt

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Hunters using muzzleloaders, handguns and other non-traditional weapons took nearly 15,000 deer in Missouri's recent alternative methods deer season.

The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a report Wednesday on the season, which ran from Dec. 15 through Tuesday.

The agency says this year's number was down slightly from 2011's alternative-methods hunt, which saw more than 15,200 deer taken. The record for the special season is 15,907, set in 2009.

Southern Missouri's Oregon County recorded the highest number of deer bagged this year at 320. That was followed by Franklin County in second place and Howell County in third.