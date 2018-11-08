Nearly 30 Firefighters Respond to Randolph County House Fire

RANDOLPH COUNTY - Nearly 30 firefighters responded to a house fire around 7:35 a.m. Monday morning at the 3300 block of Randolph County Road 1450.

The one-story house fire started in the home's garage and spread to the kitchen, according to a fire department spokesperson. All occupants of the house escaped and no one was injured. The fire was under control within approximately 45 minutes and was extinguished within an hour and a half.

Northeast R-4 responded first to the scene and received aid from Eastern and Western Randolph Fire Protection Districts, West Madison Monroe County Fire Protection District, Randolph County Ambulance District and Randolph County Sheriff's Department.