Nearly $4.7 billion awarded in baby powder lawsuit

1 day 1 hour 31 minutes ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 6:40:00 AM CDT July 13, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis jury on Thursday awarded nearly $4.7 billion in total damages to 22 women and their families after they claimed asbestos in Johnson & Johnson talcum powder contributed to their ovarian cancer in the first case against the company that focused on asbestos in the powder.

The jury announced the $4.14 billion award in punitive damages shortly after awarding $550 million in compensatory damages after a six-week trial in St. Louis Circuit Court.

Johnson & Johnson called the verdict the result of an unfair process that allowed the women to sue the company in Missouri despite most of them not living in the state and said it would appeal, as it has in previous cases that found for women who sued the company.

"Johnson & Johnson remains confident that its products do not contain asbestos and do not cause ovarian cancer and intends to pursue all available appellate remedies," spokeswoman Carol Goodrich said.

Mark Lanier, lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said in a statement that Johnson & Johnson had covered up evidence of asbestos in their products for more than 40 years.

Medical experts testified during the trial that asbestos, a known carcinogen, is intermingled with mineral talc, which is the primary ingredient in Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder and Shower to Shower products. The plaintiffs' lawyers said asbestos fibers and talc particles were found in the ovarian tissues of many of the women.

"We hope this verdict will get the attention of the J&J board and that it will lead them to better inform the medical community and the public about the connection between asbestos, talc, and ovarian cancer," Lanier said. "The company should pull talc from the market before causing further anguish, harm, and death from a terrible disease."

During closing arguments on Wednesday, Lanier told the jurors this case was the first where jurors saw documents showing that Johnson & Johnson knew its products contained asbestos and didn't warn consumers, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported .

The company has been sued by more than 9,000 women who claim its talcum powder contributed to their ovarian cancer. Johnson & Johnson has consistently denied that its products can be linked to the cancer.

Goodrich said the verdict awarding all the women the same amount despite differences in their circumstances showed evidence in the case was overwhelmed by prejudice created when so many plaintiffs are allowed to sue the company in one lawsuit.

"Every verdict against Johnson & Johnson in this court that has gone through the appeals process has been reversed and the multiple errors present in this trial were worse than those in the prior trials which have been reversed," she said.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said punitive damage awards are limited by state law to five times the amount of compensatory damages awarded and defense lawyers probably would file a motion to reduce the award.

Six of the 22 plaintiffs in the latest trial have died from ovarian cancer. Five plaintiffs were from Missouri, with others from states that include Arizona, New York, North Dakota, California, Georgia, the Carolinas and Texas.

One of the plaintiffs, Gail Ingham, 73, of O'Fallon, Missouri, told The Post-Dispatch that she was diagnosed with stage-3 ovarian cancer in 1985 and underwent chemotherapy treatments, surgeries and drug treatments for a year before being declared cancer free in the early 1990s.

Ingham, who used baby powder for decades, said she joined the lawsuit because women who use baby powder "need to know what's in there. They need to know what's going on. Women need to know because they're putting it on their babies."

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

More News

Grid
List

Officials warn community of elder abuse
Officials warn community of elder abuse
COLUMBIA - Elder law attorneys and the Department of Health and Senior Services are warning the community to keep a... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 9:37:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

Pentagon says China spying on military exercises
Pentagon says China spying on military exercises
(CNN) -- A Chinese spy ship is currently spying on a major US-led military exercise off the coast of Hawaii,... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 8:29:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

McDonald's removing salads from 3,000 stores after illness
McDonald's removing salads from 3,000 stores after illness
CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald's is stopping the sale of salads at 3,000 restaurants after people became sick from a parasite... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 7:51:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

Theft investigation leads to 3 arrests and recovered stolen items
Theft investigation leads to 3 arrests and recovered stolen items
CALLAWAY COUNTY - An investigation into the theft of trailers, ATV’s, farm equipment and other items in Callaway County lead... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 6:29:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

Firefighters respond to "significant fall" at Columbia park
Firefighters respond to "significant fall" at Columbia park
COLUMBIA - A man fell about 15 feet from a concrete wall into the creek at Flat Branch Park Friday... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 5:44:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson signs bill that raises marriage age in Missouri
Gov. Parson signs bill that raises marriage age in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson signed six bills Friday, including a bill that raised the minimum age of marriage... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 4:36:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

Sex offender arrested after not reporting where he worked
Sex offender arrested after not reporting where he worked
MILLER COUNTY - A registered sex offender was arrested for not reporting where he worked to the Miller County Sheriff's... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 4:07:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in Continuous News

12 Russians indicted in Mueller investigation
12 Russians indicted in Mueller investigation
(CNN) -- The Justice Department announced indictments against 12 Russian nationals as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 3:32:23 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

Police: "Leaving a child in the car is considered child abuse"
Police: "Leaving a child in the car is considered child abuse"
COLUMBIA - Summer is always a dangerous time for heat exhaustion and heatstroke and a leaving a child or pet... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 3:30:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

MSHP urges drivers to pass safely through passing zones
MSHP urges drivers to pass safely through passing zones
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Over the past seven days there have been six car accident fatalities, according to Missouri State Highway... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 3:23:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

Animal neglect found at city shelter in Missouri
Animal neglect found at city shelter in Missouri
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — An investigation into animal neglect at a central Missouri kennel has led to a city... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 2:47:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Date extended for part of Boone County under boil advisory
UPDATE: Date extended for part of Boone County under boil advisory
BOONE COUNTY - Consolidated Public Water Supply District No. 1, which serves western and southern Boone County, said an area... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 12:47:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

'Trump Baby' balloon takes flight in London protests
'Trump Baby' balloon takes flight in London protests
(CNN) -- An orange-hued 20-foot tall "Trump Baby," clutching a mobile phone and sporting a giant diaper, took flight over... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 9:22:34 AM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

Tina the Turkey dead after getting hit by vehicle in south Columbia
Tina the Turkey dead after getting hit by vehicle in south Columbia
COLUMBIA - The turkey which captured a lot of attention - and created some frustration - in a south Columbia... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 9:06:00 AM CDT July 13, 2018 in Top Stories

Pence to fundraise for Hawley in Missouri
Pence to fundraise for Hawley in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Missouri next week for a tax event and will... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 8:56:00 AM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

Missouri man won't be retried for 2006 death of his wife
Missouri man won't be retried for 2006 death of his wife
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Prosecutors have decided not to retry a southwest Missouri man for the Christmas Day 2006 death of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 7:52:00 AM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

Nearly $4.7 billion awarded in baby powder lawsuit
Nearly $4.7 billion awarded in baby powder lawsuit
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis jury on Thursday awarded nearly $4.7 billion in total damages to 22 women... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 6:40:00 AM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

One dead, five injured after crash in Camden County
One dead, five injured after crash in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY - One woman was killed and five others were injured after a Wednesday morning crash. According to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 5:09:00 AM CDT July 13, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
9am 83°
10am 86°
11am 90°
12pm 92°