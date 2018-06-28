Nearly 6,700 Still Without Power After Storm

ST. LOUIS - About 6,700 Missouri and Illinois electric customers for Ameren Corp. were still without power as of Friday morning, a day-and-a-half after strong storms hit the region.

More than half of the remaining outages are in St. Louis County, where a tornado struck Wednesday night in Hazelwood. All told, about 5,400 outages were still reported in Missouri and nearly 1,300 in Illinois.

Ameren has nearly 1,200 workers involved in restoration efforts. One worker was electrocuted Thursday morning. The worker's name has not been released.