Nearly 600 MU employees scheduled for furloughs

COLUMBIA - MU is continuing to work on covering a $17 million budget gap that was created when Gov. Mike Parson announced necessary state withholdings for COVID-19 planning.

As a result, there have been a total of 49 layoffs, and 579 MU employees (including MU Health Care) have taken or been scheduled to take furloughs, according to a news release.

"Cuts to the state budget along with student refunds for certain services have created significant budget pressures on the University of Missouri," the release said.

There have been a total of 569 salary reductions and 217 voluntary salary reductions, according to the release.

"It’s clear the effects of this pressure will present a long-term funding challenge for Mizzou and higher education throughout the nation," the release said. "While temporary measures are necessary, they will not fully address the budget situation or protect the mission of the university."

Budget officials have asked division fiscal officers to prepare for cuts around 12.5% for the upcoming fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

President and Interim Chancellor Mun Choi and Provost Latha Ramchand have convened the Program Audit and Restructuring Committee (PARC) to provide recommendations regarding academic restructuring on MU's campus. This program audit will allow the university to take a closer look at degree programs, academic units and other related entities to identify programs that can be modified, consolidated, suspended or discontinued.

Each Friday, MU will continue to update its numbers.