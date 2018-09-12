Nearly a Dozen Water Main Breaks in St. Louis Co.

DES PERES (AP) - Frigid temperatures in the St. Louis area are being blamed for nearly a dozen water main breaks.

KMOV-TV reports that a huge break Sunday night in western St. Louis County sprayed water directly onto a home. At least 10 other breaks were also reported Sunday. Great America Water blames the breaks on cold temperatures.

Sally Klipsch was at her home in Des Peres when water shot into the sky and all over the outside of the house. She says the water was shooting as much as 50 feet into the air, pounding the house and its roof.