Nearly Two-Thousand New Trees Planted in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Volunteers planted almost 2,000 new trees in the Forum Nature Area Saturday.

This project will improve Hinkson Creek's water quality by preventing erosion into the creek. Missouri River Communities Network spokesperson Miranda Challeen said the Forum Nature Area is known to have erosion problems during heavy storms and the new trees will help hold the soil.

Volunteers from organizations such as the AmeriCorps Jumpstart, the Missouri River Communities Network and the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture contributed to the effort.

Gary Shillito, a volunteer from the TreeKeepers, said people should care because this is a beneficial project for everyone.

"Today, we're planting some native plants, which have some ecological benefits for the community," Shillito said. "And I think if you have any interest in nature and any interest in beautifying the community we live in, it's a benefit."

The project also applied to one of the three projects for the Mayor's Day of National Service Recognition.

Columbia councilwoman Barbara Hoppe attended the event and read the mayor's proclamation.