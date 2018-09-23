Nebraska 65, Missouri 52
AP-NE--Missouri-Nebraska 01-28 0110 AP-NE--Missouri-Nebraska (TOPS) Nebraska 65, Missouri 52 LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- Strong free throw shooting helped Nebraska secure its 65-to-52 victory over Missouri this afternoon. Nebraska went 18 of 25 from the free throw line. Missouri hit all six of its free throws. Jamel White led the Huskers with a career-high 28 points. The other Nebraska players in double figures were Jason Dourisseau and Wes Wilkinson with 13 each. Thomas Gardner led Missouri with 22. Jimmy McKinney had 11 for the Tigers. Nebraska played without Joe McCray. The sophomore guard was suspended indefinitely Friday by coach Barry Collier. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-01-28-06 1839EST
