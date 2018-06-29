Nebraska-Based Company Cuts More Than 100 Jobs in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Nebraska-based maker of Chef Boyardee and Healthy Choice frozen dinners is eliminating more than 100 jobs at its St. Louis office.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that ConAgra Foods is cutting its local workforce from 450 employees to 320. A spokesman says the Omaha company has no plans to close its downtown St. Louis location. ConAgra acquired St. Louis-based Ralcorp in 2012 for about $5 billion.

The company had said in March 2013 that it was committed to maintaining a corporate presence in St. Louis by keeping about 500 employees. But in February, ConAgra announced plans to trim $100 million in selling, general and administrative costs by the end of its 2016 fiscal year.