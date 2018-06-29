Nebraska Man Pleads Guilty in Cattle Theft Scheme

FULTON, Mo. (AP) -- A Nebraska man pleaded guilty to transporting stolen cattle across state lines.



Forty-seven-year-old Allen John Foos of Smithfield, Neb., pleaded guilty Monday in Callaway County.



Foos admitted that he used an alias to order cattle through middlemen from the Callaway Livestock Center. In some cases, Foos sold the cattle without paying the sale barn. In other cases, Foos paid the sale barn with proceeds from a later sale.



The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that prosecutors say the scheme caused losses of more than $200,000 and involved purchases in other states.



The charge that Foos pleaded guilty involved buying 167 cattle using a company he said was based in Shelton, Kan. A $116,944 check for payment bounced. He eventually paid $49,995 but the remaining balance has not been paid