Nebraska Trucker Dies in Missouri Accident

By: The Associated Press

DEARBORN (AP) - A 40-year-old Nebraska truck driver has died in a single-vehicle accident in northwest Missouri.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Eric Gouin, of Norfolk, Neb., was driving south on Interstate 29 when the truck he was driving went off the road and struck a tree. The accident occurred Friday morning near Dearborn.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Gouin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Patrol Sgt. Collin Stosberg says a shifting load inside the trailer may have contributed to the accident.