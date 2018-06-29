Need for Speed

Lorton hopes to become a NASCAR driver through the "Racin' for a Livin'" contest. Out of thousands of applicants, he was one of 20 who got a wild card to compete for a NASCAR Busch Series ride.

"I'll be a whole new learning curve as far as the racing part of it," he admitted. "I've never driven on asphalt in my life. I've only been on dirt, other than the drag race trip, and that's the only asphalt I've ever run."

But, the contest is more than just racing, including how many fans vote for Lorton to become a NASCAR Busch Series racer. To continue in the contest, Lorton will need enough votes to rank in the top five of wild-card drivers.