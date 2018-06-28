Needy St. Louis Children to be Immunized

Program will immunize needy children in St. Louis-area town WELLSTON, Mo. (AP) -- Estimates are that about 30 percent of the children in the St. Louis County town Wellston are not properly immunized. The county Department of Health plans to change that. Children in Wellston will receive free immunizations this spring and summer under a new program called Healthy Town. The health department plans several events and outreach activities in an effort to immunize every child age six or younger. A kickoff event is tomorrow at Eskridge High School, part of the Wellston School District's annual health fair.