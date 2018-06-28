Negative News

In this segment of the ombudsman project Your View, we're tackling confusion about Columbia rainfall totals and our coverage of the NCAA Regional Tournament.



We received an email from a viewer named Gary. He writes:



"Thanks for finding something negative to report. I went to the game last night and was thrilled to be part of a standing room only crowd. Your negative point of view will certainly discourage the NCAA to think about having another baseball event here. I would like to see your reporters find a more optimistic/positive approach to their reporting."

The reporter mentioned in the story that hotels claimed other local events like graduation and Art in the Park brought more people to Columbia than the NCAA Regional.





"As far as the story in question goes, I don't think it was a negative story. I think it was a good examination for the amount of dollars coming in for this tournament. It was important because the university gave up a tournament that had been here since the 1970's and the business community was expecting this one to bring in money as well. The story doesn't really come off positive or negative to me, but just a good analysis," said Stacey Woelfel, KOMU News Director.





We also received this email from a viewer named Brian. He writes:



"It is frustrating to listen to the evening news to see how much rain Columbia got during the day, only to hear it reported that none fell at the airport (or vice versa). Can you report rain fall from Sanborn Field instead?"



"Brian brings up an excellent point in that the airport is ten miles south of town, so why should we record weather information and present that to you whenever you live ten miles north of that site? Well, Sanborn Field in downtown Columbia has the same weather instrumentation that we use at the Regional Airport, so we thought we could show both sets of information- highs, lows, precip, in downtown Columbia as well as the official information from the airport. That is what we have started to do," said Eric Aldrich, KOMU Meteorologist.



