Neighborhood Association Discusses Douglass Park Bridge Removal

COLUMBIA - The Douglass Park Neighborhood Association met Wednesday night to talk about the demolition of the Providence road walkway. Residents say the pedestrian bridge is very old and isn't handicap accessible, so many Douglass Park residents are unable to use it. Residents and city officials also say that the walkway has seen an increase of violence recently, causing more residents to avoid the bridge.

Talks to install street-level crosswalks heated up a few years ago after two children were stuck by a car and killed trying to cross Providence Road.

The bridge will be replaced with a new streetlight and a series of crosswalks on Providence to help pedestrians cross the busy street.

Besides the bridge demolition, the project will include a small median to help pedestrians cross.

The city has $5 million availible for future projects in the Douglass park area and has not yet set a timetable for construction.