Neighborhood car crash sends Centralia man to hospital

(Photo courtesy: Columbia Fire Department @Columbia_Fire)

COLUMBIA - A Centralia man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car crash in a Columbia neighborhood Tuesday night.

Dylan Bebeszko, 22, was driving his truck on Brown Station Road between a private residence driveway and Weymeyer Drive when it became airborne, hit a stop sign and then hit a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation is ongoing; police are considering speed, drugs and alcohol as potential factors in the crash.