Neighborhood Congress Seeks to Involve Public

Columbia - Tuesday Columbia citizens gathered in the Activity and Recreation Center for Neighborhood Congress. Various city departments set up presentation tables to show the public what services they provide. For example, the Columbia Department of Public Works provided brochures on waste management. Other departments include the Columbia and Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Public Safety, Volunteer Columbia and Columbia Water and Light.

Neighborhood Response Coordinator Bill Canton said the purpose of the event is to allow members of the community to voice their concerns and get relevant information.