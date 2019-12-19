Neighbors react after suspect shot by authorities

TIPTON - Neighbors are reacting after authorities said Bobby Joe Moore, 43, of Sedalia, shot his ex-girlfriends' mother and hit his ex-girlfriend with a handgun early Friday morning.

Authorities said a city marshall shot Moore five times after he continued to charge police with a handgun in his hand at St. Andrews Catholic School.

Jalynn Allison, who said she was the first person to find the two victims, said the alleged attack woke her up.

"I woke up top screaming cause the daughter had come downstairs and was banging on both doors to see who would answer first," Allison said.

Robert Ray Hummel Jr., who said he's friends with the 28-year-old woman who was hit, said seeing neighbors come to help the two victims was encouraging.

"Every single one of these people in those apartments were all out there grabbing towels calling the cops, being right there with the woman, comforting her daughter," Hummel Jr. said. "We're all sitting around holding her, just so she knew she was safe. It was amazing seeing everyone act so quickly."

Hummel, who just moved to the apartment complex in April, said he was surprised when he heard about the attack since he's seen Moore a few times and even borrowed a cigarette.