Neighbors react after suspect shot by authorities
TIPTON - Neighbors are reacting after authorities said Bobby Joe Moore, 43, of Sedalia, shot his ex-girlfriends' mother and hit his ex-girlfriend with a handgun early Friday morning.
Authorities said a city marshall shot Moore five times after he continued to charge police with a handgun in his hand at St. Andrews Catholic School.
Jalynn Allison, who said she was the first person to find the two victims, said the alleged attack woke her up.
"I woke up top screaming cause the daughter had come downstairs and was banging on both doors to see who would answer first," Allison said.
Robert Ray Hummel Jr., who said he's friends with the 28-year-old woman who was hit, said seeing neighbors come to help the two victims was encouraging.
"Every single one of these people in those apartments were all out there grabbing towels calling the cops, being right there with the woman, comforting her daughter," Hummel Jr. said. "We're all sitting around holding her, just so she knew she was safe. It was amazing seeing everyone act so quickly."
Hummel, who just moved to the apartment complex in April, said he was surprised when he heard about the attack since he's seen Moore a few times and even borrowed a cigarette.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The Association of American Medical Colleges reports there are currently more female medical students than male medical students... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge High School senior Jalen Logan-Redding signed Wednesday to play football with the University of Minnesota and... More >>
in
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Coat Rack project aims to keep all residents warm throughout the year. The... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS — An open records dispute over whether the state can charge fees for the time officials spend redacting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA— The University of Missouri and a small Michigan college have settled a lawsuit over a multimillion-dollar bequest that required... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team announced 10 signees as part of the 2020 class on Wednesday, and five of... More >>
in
ASHLAND - After a police officer was shot at late last night in Ashland, some residents are feeling uneasy about... More >>
in
MISSOURI - Rural landowners are plotting their next steps forward after losing a court battle to stop a wind power... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU head football coach Eli Drinkwitz has chosen Ryan Walters to continue serving as defensive coordinator next season.... More >>
in
MISSOURI - A Missouri lawmaker wants to put the brakes on transportation officials' use of playful messages on electronic signs... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Although winter storms have left Missouri, crews in Columbia are continuing to fight the snow. A 22-person... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate... More >>
in
ASHLAND - Police have identified the suspect who investigators say shot at an Ashland officer three times late Tuesday night.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - For three straight years, 7-year-old Landon Connally has used the allowance money he's saved that year to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A 30-person City of Columbia plow crew reported at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 to continue responding to... More >>
in
ELDON - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is one step closer to having a new trail that would run... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With many schools closed the past few days due to winter weather, parents and teachers might find a... More >>
in