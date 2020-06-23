Neighbors react after two teens were shot in west Columbia

COLUMBIA- For neighbors who live near the scene of Saturday's early morning shooting, they said there are many unanswered questions.

"It's concerning," said Nancy Harper.

Harper lives a block away from the area where two males, ages 13 and 16, were shot on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Scott Boulevard around 1:45 a.m.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Columbia police said there is no suspect information available at this time.

Harper said neighbors know little about what happened near their homes Saturday.

"I don't know any of the circumstances of the shooting," said Harper.

KOMU 8 talked to 10 other neighbors in the area who echoed Harper's want for more information. Many told KOMU 8 they knew little about shooting.

Harper said her biggest worry is her daughter and 4-year-old grandson who are planning to move to the area soon.

"My grandson could be out playing in his front yard, and something like this could just happen randomly. That's my biggest concern."

KOMU 8 reached out to CPD about whether there was any new information Sunday or a suspect description, the department had not responded as of 7 p.m.

Editor's note: The location of the shooting listed in the headline was corrected from south to west.