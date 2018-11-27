Neighbors react to Limoges Drive shooting

BOONE COUNTY - Neighbors said they were surprised when they learned a man had been shot and killed on their northeast Boone County street late Saturday night.

"I didn't hear the shot or any noise around that time," neighbor Bruce Bean said.

Boone County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shots fired call at 11:17 p.m. near the 5700 block of Limoges Drive.

"I'm usually awake around then most nights, but there was nothing that I could hear or see until police showed up," Bean said. "It's really odd."

Deputies found 24-year-old Ahmonta Harris, of Columbia, dead inside a house with multiple gunshot wounds.

"I've lived here for about five and a half years and this is the first time somebody has been shot on this street," Bean said.

Another neighbor said people living in the area generally keep to themselves.

Bean said his biggest concern moving forward is child safety.

"We got kids who play in the street and shoot hoops on driveways," Bean said. "It really makes you wonder what other people are doing and how it puts the rest of us in danger."

Harris was a rapper that went by the name "Monnie Man" and was supposed to perform this week at Rose Music Hall in Columbia, according to his Facebook page.

His friends and family remembered Harris on social media.

"He taught me so much. I couldn't have asked for nothing else but to bring him back," friend Daylon McLaurin said.

Friend Shauntel Franklin said, "Ahmonta was the rock in his family. He had a special relationship with everyone."