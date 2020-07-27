Neighbors react to shots fired in downtown Columbia

By: Halle Upshaw, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired Saturday, July 25 at approximately 12:40 a.m. in the area of South 8th Street and Locust Street. 

When officers arrived, they learned that one victim, a 38-year-old male, had been shot, but left the scene prior to officers arriving.

According to a press release received on Saturday, the victim was taken in a personal vehicle to a local emergency room with non-life threatening injuries.

Sydney Bennett, a resident of Districts Flats apartments located near the scene, said she was surprised to wake up to her roommates discussing the incident. 

"My roommates actually heard it, but I did not because I was asleep. They heard a gunshot, but when I talked to them the next morning they kind of just thought it was like a firework or something until they heard the sirens," said Bennett. 

Bennett said she was shocked to hear of something like this happening so close to Mizzou's campus, let alone right outside her window.

There is no suspect at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division. 

KOMU 8 News reached out to CPD about updates on the victim's condition and updates on the case Sunday afternoon, but have not received a response. 

