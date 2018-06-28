Neighbors Remember Strangled Man

Ira Reese also chose to remain in his own home rather than elderly housing, because it allowed him a way to keep his car, which he was proud of, in a garage. Two men are accused of strangling Reese on Friday. A 24-year-old, Louis Wallace, and 17-year-old James Thomas were charged Saturday with second-degree murder, burglary and stealing Reese's 1996 Crown Victoria. They allegedly used a telephone wire to kill Reese after they broke into his home. The two then allegedly drove off in Reese's car, but dumped it. A relative told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the two arrested men are brothers.