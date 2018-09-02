Neighbors report gunfire outside Jefferson City apartments

JEFFERSON CITY - Neighbors reported gunfire outside of some Jefferson City apartments late Wednesday morning.

Police said they got reports of shots fired just before Noon in the 1000 block of Elm Street. Captain Doug Shoemaker said the suspect shot at a parked car, but no one was injured. He said officers found just one shell casing. The scene was cleared up quickly.

Shoemaker said police towed the car away for further investigation.