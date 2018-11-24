Neighbors Speak About Arrest of MU Professor

COLUMBIA - Tyler Hack, a MU Parks, Recreation and Tourism assistant teaching professor, was arrested early this morning for first degree burglary and first degree sexual assault.

Neighbors said Hack broke into his next door neighbors house at Lake Broadway Townhomes, where the crimes took place.

Neighbors also said police arrived at Hack's apartment between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. and pounded on the door for over half an hour before Hack answered.

According to neighbors, police told Hack to put on a shirt and come with them.

When Hack resisted, neighbors say a "scuffle" occurred before Hack was handcuffed and taken away.

Hack remained in Boone County Jail Wednesday evening.