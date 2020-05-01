Neiman Marcus is a Victim of Cyber Security Attack

By: The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Luxury merchant Neiman Marcus says thieves may have stolen customers' credit card and debit card information and made unauthorized charges over the holiday season.

The hacking marks the second retailer after Target Corp. to be a victim of a cyber security attack in recent weeks.

Neiman Marcus's spokeswoman Ginger Reeder said in an email that its credit card processor notified the retailer in mid-December about potentially unauthorized payment card activity. On Jan. 1, a forensics firm confirmed evidence that the upscale retailer was a victim of a criminal cyber-security intrusion and that some customers' cards were possibly compromised as a result.

Reeder says the Dallas-based retailer is working with the Secret Service.

Reeder wouldn't estimate how many customers may be affected.