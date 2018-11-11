Neitzel Lifts Michigan over Missouri

(Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

MICHIGAN STATE-MISSOURI:

Neitzel leads No. 10 Michigan State past Missouri 86-83

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Senior guard Drew Neitzel's (NYT'-zihl's) late 3-pointer and two free throws with 2.4 seconds left lifted Michigan State over Missouri 86-83 last night.

No. 10 Michigan State (3-0) struggled with Missouri's full-court pressure, twice losing double-digit leads in the semifinals of the CBE Classic.

The preseason All-American Neitzel finished with 21 points and Raymar Morgan added 19 for the Spartans who face second-ranked UCLA in tonight's championship game.

Stefhon Hannah led the Tigers with 20 points, going 5-for-11 from 3-point range. DeMarre Carroll added 12.

(Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

APNP-11-20-07 0431CST