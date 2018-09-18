Nelson-Atkins Renames Sculpture Park for Hall

KANSAS CITY - The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City is renaming its large sculpture park after businessman and philanthropist Donald J. Hall.

The museum said in a release Wednesday that it has renamed its 22-acre park The Donald J. Hall Sculpture Park. The renaming is part of the celebration for the park's 25th birthday in 2014. The sculpture park contains 35 sculptures, including the well-known "Shuttlecocks."

Sarah F. Rowland, chair of the Nelson's board of trustees, says the renaming is a way to honor Hall's commitment to the museum.

Hall is the chairman of the board of Kansas City-based Hallmark Cards. He and his late wife, Adele, have been strong supporters of the Nelson-Atkins for years and worked behind the scenes to support its acquisition of major works of art.