Nelson Hired as CMU Cross Country, Track & Field Head Coach

FAYETTE, MO - Central Methodist University announced assistant coach Mark Nelson as the new head coach for cross country and track & field on Wednesday. Nelson helped CMU jumpers set seven new school records and earn five NAIA All-America finishes in both the 2011 indoor and outdoor seasons.

"Mark brings a wealth of knowledge to our cross country and track & field programs," CMU Athletic Director Jay Webster said. "His teams have consistently won; he is a proven winner. Our jumpers excelled under his guidance this past year and I am confident that he will raise our teams to new heights."

Nelson brought 13 years of high school teaching and coaching to Central Methodist last year after leaving Dixon, Illinois. While in Dixon, Nelson guided his track & field team to nine school records, six straight conference titles and one sectional title while his boys and girls cross country teams to a state championships and a fourth-place finish in 2008. Prior to Dixon, Nelson coached at Sauk Valley Community College in Illinois, where he had a national top-15 team finish at the NJCAA National Cross Country Championships.

As an athlete, Nelson attended Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, where he received his bachelor's degree in secondary education and history. At Augustana, he was named a three-time NCAA Division III national qualifier in the triple jump, including earning NCAA DIII All-America honors in 1996 and a five-time all-conference performer. Nelson earned his master's degree in curriculum and instruction from National-Louis University.