Nelwood Drive Undergoes Repairs

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia Public Works Department announced Monday that street maintenance crews will perform concrete street repairs at the intersection of Nelwood and Vandiver Drives. This work will result in temporary lane restrictions.

Officials expect the work to be completed and the street fully reopened Friday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to be cautious in the construction area and use an alternate route whenever possible.