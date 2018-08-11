Neosha Officer Fired

NEOSHO (AP) - Criminal charges could come as soon as next week against a former Neosho police officer accused of providing alcohol to a 16-year-old girl, who was later killed in a traffic accident. Kassie Schenck died after losing control of a 1998 Ford Escort early on the morning of December 21st. She then was ejected through the car's windshield. Investigators say it appears she was intoxicated. Police Chief David McCracken said the former officer was fired immediately on December 21. The officer hasn't been named, pending charges being filed in the case. The Newton County Sheriff's Office has handled the investigation into the crash. The sheriff says his reports from his investigator would be available for the county prosecutor by Tuesday.