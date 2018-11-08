Neosho to Host Conservation Seminars

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is sponsoring a day of seminars to discuss ways Neosho-area residents could help preserve natural resources.

The seminars on Jan. 21 will cover topics ranging from urban planning, urban wildlife management and conservation-friendly development.

Neosho was chosen for the pilot project because it has several natural springs in the area and about 800 acres of city-owned woodlands.

Ronda Headland, a conservation planner for the departments, says the pilot project will raise awareness of the area's natural resources and ways they can be used to benefit the community.

The Joplin Globe reports the free workshops are scheduled to run from 1 to 4 p.m. at Neosho's Civic Center.