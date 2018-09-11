New $32 Million Bridge to Open at Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH - A new $32 million bridge soon will be open for traffic on the western side of the Lake of the Ozarks.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony that will include fireworks and a parade is planned Saturday for the new Hurricane Deck Bridge in Sunrise Beach. The structure will carry traffic over the lake on Missouri Highway 5.

Vehicles will be allowed on the new bridge starting next week.

The bridge replaces one that was built in 1936 and was in poor condition.

After the new bridge opens, the old one will be demolished. That work is scheduled to be completed by next spring.