New accessible apartments come to Columbia

9 months 1 week 2 days ago Thursday, September 28 2017 Sep 28, 2017 Thursday, September 28, 2017 6:24:00 PM CDT September 28, 2017 in News
By: Stephanie Sandoval, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A new apartment complex with 15 new affordable homes, Boone Point South, is now open on Apple Tree Lane for people with disabilities. 

Boone County Family Resources celebrated the completion of the first of two apartment buildings with an open house and ribbon cutting Thursday.

Boone County Special Needs Affordable Housing developed the apartment buildings in partnership with Boone County Family Resources. Boone Point apartments provide 28 new affordable apartments for people with disabilities or others with special needs. 

Lela Gruebel, co-owner of North Star Housing, said federal and state affordable housing tax credit funded the development, which makes it affordable for the residents. However, the tax credit is in danger. 

“The state is in a budget crunch, and they're looking at ways to cut different tax credits so they're looking at all tax credits and the affordable housing tax credit is one of them,” Gruebel said. “But in my opinion that program cannot be quantified just by the dollars and cents of how much you sell a credit for and how much goes into a development to make this program work." 

Max Lewis, a spinal cord injury survivor, said these new apartments mean a lot to him. 

“It’s a sign of hope that the community recognizes that there’s a greater need for what they call universal housing,” Lewis said. “Universal housing is housing that anyone can live in whether they're disabled or not, and there’s a great need for that.”

Lewis said there’s a high demand for accessible housing. 

“It’s really hard to find,” Lewis said. “If you right now are living in an apartment that you have to get out of and you're disabled and you try to call around Columbia, Missouri you probably won't find one downtown. And you'll be hard pressed to find one around town, especially if you're in a wheelchair. It’s so difficult.” 

Boone Point South is located in southwest Columbia. Boone Point South is a part of a two-building development by Boone County Special Needs Affordable Housing. The single-story building has 13 one-bedroom and two two-bedroom apartments. Four of the apartments are fully accessible. 

The second building, Boone Point Central on St. Joseph Street, is expected to be completed in October. A Grand Opening for Boone Point Central will be on Oct. 30. 

More News

Grid
List

KC Royals lose series against Boston Red Sox
KC Royals lose series against Boston Red Sox
KANSAS CITY - The Boston Red Sox swept the series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The Red... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 8:36:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in Sports

Cardinals series against the Giants ends in a split
Cardinals series against the Giants ends in a split
SAN FRANCISCO - The St. Louis Cardinals ended the 4-game series in a split against the San Francisco Giants. ... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 8:03:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in Sports

Boone County crash sends cars into ditch
Boone County crash sends cars into ditch
BOONE COUNTY- North Rangeline Road was temporarily closed Sunday after a two cars collided. A witness says one car... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 6:12:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Historic urn missing from Hickman High School
Historic urn missing from Hickman High School
COLUMBIA - An urn that has sat outside of Hickman High School for nearly a century is missing. Hickman... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 5:27:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Ameren Missouri electric rates to decrease 6 percent
Ameren Missouri electric rates to decrease 6 percent
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri customers of Ameren Missouri will see a drop in their electric rates beginning Aug. 1.... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 2:57:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Mountain lions may reappear in Missouri
Mountain lions may reappear in Missouri
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Mountain lions may be making a reappearance in Missouri after being declared extinct in the state... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting on Hulen Drive
UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting on Hulen Drive
COLUMBIA - Police said Sunday they have arrested a juvenile in connection with a fatal shooting on Hulen Drive. ... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 12:32:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Boonville teen has been found
UPDATE: Missing Boonville teen has been found
BOONVILLE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Boonville Police Department were investigating the missing report of Elizabeth Woolbright, 17,... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 11:43:00 AM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Community members in Mexico help prepare for fall harvest
Community members in Mexico help prepare for fall harvest
MEXICO - Community members in Mexico came out to help thin apple trees at Hickory Ridge Orchard on Saturday. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 6:48:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Dogs lick away the heat
Dogs lick away the heat
COLUMBIA - Dogs took a break from the heat Saturday through an ice cream social. Lizzi & Rocco's Natural... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 4:52:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

UMKC graduate student killed in restaurant armed robbery
UMKC graduate student killed in restaurant armed robbery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old University of Missouri-Kansas City student has died after being shot inside... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 4:47:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Airplane tour brings aviation enthusiasts from all over the country together
Airplane tour brings aviation enthusiasts from all over the country together
JEFFERSON CITY - The 2018 American Barnstormers Tour closed their three-day event at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport on Saturday.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 12:57:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Columbia Police confirm home invasion and shots fired
Columbia Police confirm home invasion and shots fired
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said a home was invaded and shots fired on Friday afternoon. It happened... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 10:24:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Bryan University closes Columbia branch
Bryan University closes Columbia branch
COLUMBIA (AP) — Bryan University, a private, two-year career training and technical school, has closed is branch in Columbia. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 9:30:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Columbia boy celebrates the 'superheroes' in search for Alzheimer's cure
Columbia boy celebrates the 'superheroes' in search for Alzheimer's cure
COLUMBIA - 13-year-old Alex Elletson has spent his past five birthdays raising money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 3:48:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Randolph County woman works to provide food for children during summer
Randolph County woman works to provide food for children during summer
HIGBEE – Margaret Buschnell leads a group of volunteers who feed about 40 children every weekday in Randolph County. She... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 10:55:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Fire engulfs house in east Columbia
Fire engulfs house in east Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department responded to a major house fire in the 2100 block of Alamos Place... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 10:09:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Ex-athletes say Ohio State doc groped, ogled men for years
Ex-athletes say Ohio State doc groped, ogled men for years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — On paper, Richard Strauss was a well-regarded Ohio State University physician who examined young athletes for... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 8:39:36 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
11pm 79°
12am 78°
1am 77°
2am 75°