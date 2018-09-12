New American Airlines aircraft now in use

COLUMBIA - More people will be able to travel to Chicago and Dallas/Forth Worth because of larger aircraft now in service at Columbia Regional Airport. American Airlines announced the introduction of the bigger planes a month ago.

The planes can accomodate 65 passengers compared to 44 or 50 passengers on previous aircrafts.

Airport spokesman Steve Sapp said the aircraft are fuel efficent, require less maintenance and have quieter engines.

Dallas/Forth Worth flights will begin using the upgraded planes February 12 and Chicago flights began Wednesday.