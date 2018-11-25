New and old businesses participate in Small Business Saturday

Tote for Small Business Saturday

COLUMBIA - Small businesses in Columbia offered customers discounts in honor of Small Business Saturday.

New and old businesses welcomed locals from across the area to take part in the sales.

My Sister's Circus offered customers thirty percent off store-wide.

Celeste Hardknock opened the woman's boutique 42 years ago. Her daughter Stella started running the business with her 14 years ago and the mother-daughter duo said they "love working together."

"We remember people when they come back," Celeste Hardknock said. "We remember what they've purchased in the past and kind of what their style is and people like that. And they get that from small businesses."

The Hardknock's said that they strive to sell brands that you would not find anywhere else in town.

"We carry a lot of lines that you wouldn't find anywhere else in Columbia and that are exclusive to us," Stella Hardknock said.

A new small business in town is Skylark Bookshop which offers a variety of new books.

Carrie Koepke, manager of the bookshop, said she was ecstatic about the big turnout of new shoppers in the store.

"It's been absurdly busy," Koepke said. "We've had a lot people come in that we haven't seen before."

The store will be celebrating its three month anniversary on Sunday.

"It's fun to be embraced by the community," Koepke said. "We really wanted to do something here and it feels like that's what's happening when people understand what we're trying to do."