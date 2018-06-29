New Approach To Stop Truancy In St. Charles

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A new program in suburban St. Louis takes a different approach to keeping kids from skipping school. The program holds the students' parents accountable for their attendance.

Missouri law requires minors to go to school at least until age 17. Students who are excessively truant must go through a juvenile court process.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a program that begins in the 2014-15 school year in the St. Charles School District will make parents and guardians subject to a misdemeanor charge if their children are truant.

If truancy persists and parents are uncooperative, they could face up to 15 days in jail and a $300 fine.