New Arrest in Daniels Homicide

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police announced Friday it obtained a warrant for the arrest of another suspect in the Brian Daniels homicide.

Columbia Police believe James Thompson, another suspect in the case, paid 24-year-old Casey Dewayne Lewis, of Shawnee Oklahoma to murder Brian Daniels.

Lewis is currently in custody in the Coal County Oklahoma Sheriff's Department Jail in Coalgate, Oklahoma. The warrant is for First Degree Murder with a $1 million cash only bond.